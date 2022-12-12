Skip to Content
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage begins in Palm Springs

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are expected to take part in the walk.

The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is expected to take about 13 hours.

Riverside County Sheriffs are escorting the large group through the streets. Expect major delays if you are passing through the pilgrimage route.

Along the way, the marchers are stopping at an empty lot at the corner of E. Palm Canyon Drive and Buddy Rodgers Ave and a second stop at Gerald R. Ford Elementary School for a lunch break.

