Mexican state loses third governor in a row

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The central Mexico state of Puebla has lost its third governor in a row, when Gov. Miguel Barbosa died Tuesday of unspecified causes. The state’s previous two elected governors died in a 2018 helicopter crash. Barbosa was a former leader of The Democratic Revolution Party and later joined President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party. López Obrador tweeted his condolences to Barbosa’s family. Barbosa had long struggled with diabetes. The husband and wife team of Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle died when their helicopter crashed due to an unaddressed maintenance problem.

