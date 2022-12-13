PIAA approves name, image and likeness policy for PA high school athletes

By Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has ruled that student athletes can now start making money while in high school.

The PIAA’s board of directors has reportedly approved a policy to allow high school athletes in the state to profit from their name, image, and likeness, just like college athletes.

The PIAA based the rule on a third and final reading by a vote of 26-4, according to the Post-Gazette.

Now, young athletes in Pennsylvania are allowed to earn money from endorsement deals and promotional activities through outlets on social media and through advertisements.

There are restrictions, stating that the athletes can’t wear their school’s uniform or make any reference to their school or their team.

Some kinds of products and services are banned from endorsements, including alcohol, drugs, gambling, and weapons.

The policy takes effect immediately.

Just hours after the policy was passed, one local athlete from Western Pennsylvania already has a deal.

Rodney Gallagher, a standout football and basketball player from Laurel Highlands posted on social media, saying he was “excited to announce my partnership with The Pavement Group.”

Gallagher, who has committed to play football at West Virginia University went on to say that the group has blessed him with an opportunity to help lead philanthropic efforts by donating to nonprofits in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania has now joined several other states that already have NIL policies for high school athletes.

