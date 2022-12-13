UNLV program helps recruit underrepresented students into STEM and health sciences fields

By Alexis Fernandez

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A faculty member at UNLV has been on a mission to help minority and underrepresented students navigate college and get jobs in science and health fields.

Joanna Jezierska, known as Dr. J on campus, is the director of UNLV’s Multicultural Program for STEM and Health Sciences. She’s helped countless students over the years, including Ben Jantzen.

When Jantzen became disabled nearly 20 years ago, he says he was lost.

“For two years I just kind of sat there, didn’t know what to do, didn’t want to hear music, didn’t want to see anybody dancing, really depressed,” said Jantzen.

Dr. J helped him get into college and eventually obtain a scholarship to attend the William S. Boyd School of Law.

“She has always been there, supporting me, pushing me, encouraging me to overcome my disability and stuff, she has helped out a lot and it has led to this so far,” he said.

He’s among countless students that have been helped through UNLV’s program.

The original MP was created back in 1989 in response to the underrepresentation of minorities in engineering, computer science, and constriction management professions.

“We don’t have representation still in the industries, especially STEM and health science, we know a lot of women go for nursing or medical school so that is not an issue, I want more males of color, going to nursing, I want male of color going to medical school.” Dr. J said.

The program offers tutoring, employment opportunities, scholarships, and counseling.

“Upon graduation, every single one of them is hired with really great companies across the country,” she added.

Dr. J says the program reaches thousands of students each year.

There’s an army of people helping students, we are ready to help you, we just need to know the needs.

