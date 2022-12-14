Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:35 AM

Acrisure Arena to officially open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Acrisure Arena is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday with the Doobie Brothers.

The opening ceremony is open to the public. It will be at 11:00 a.m.

It will also feature a flyover by the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Several speakers are lined up to talk at the ceremony.15 minutes after the ceremony is over shortly after noon, the ice plex will officially open to the public.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content