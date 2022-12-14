Acrisure Arena to officially open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Acrisure Arena is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday with the Doobie Brothers.

The opening ceremony is open to the public. It will be at 11:00 a.m.

It will also feature a flyover by the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Several speakers are lined up to talk at the ceremony.15 minutes after the ceremony is over shortly after noon, the ice plex will officially open to the public.

