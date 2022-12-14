Chance meeting with dad at South Carolina gas station leads to son’s $200,000 lottery win

By WYFF Staff

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — When an Anderson man spotted his dad’s car at a local convenience store and stopped in to say hi, he didn’t know he was in for a surprise, too.

At the MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson, the son bought a lottery ticket and won $200,000.

“I was speechless,” the son said. “I got my dad’s attention to come and see.”

Dad’s reaction: “His eyes got big and his jaw dropped,” the winner said.

The South Carolina Education Lottery caught up with the son a few weeks after cashing in the top prize win on a $5 scratch-off. The winner says he’s already made his first big purchase — a new car.

The Anderson man’s win leaves three top prizes remaining in the Lady Luck game at odds of 1 in 750,000.

MD Food Mart in Anderson received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

