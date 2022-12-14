Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10,000 in layaways at Kansas City store

By KMBC 9 News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — One of the newest members of Chiefs Kingdom gave the gift of Christmas to more than 50 families at a special event on Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was behind a holiday surprise for more than 50 families.

Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off almost $10,000 in layaways at a Kansas City-area Burlington store.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about,” he said. “These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game that we play in.”

Smith-Schuster said there were times as he was growing up when he didn’t get a gift or had to share one.

Fast forward to now — the wide receiver says he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

“It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a role model to these kids and to give back to the community,” he said.

This was the JuJu Foundation’s first event like this in Kansas City.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.