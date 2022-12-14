Esh’s Grocery Market offers brand name products for a discount to all Colorado customers

By Dillon Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO (KCNC) — As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh’s Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds.

“You can’t really find these kinds of stores in Colorado,” said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh’s in Dacono.

Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials.

While many companies have seen their profits rise alongside inflation due to increased prices in stores, Esh’s has seen their profits increase because of their rare ability to offer common household products at unbeatable rates. Because of that more people are now shopping at their stores.

“We offer products at least 45-50% cheaper than your local store, and that goes on to a lot of savings that is passed on to the shopper,” Francis said.

Esh’s passes savings along to shoppers by purchasing their goods at significantly discounted rates. Distributors reach out to their store offering products that may be nearing end of shelf life, slightly damaged or excess goods that were not bought by larger retailers like Koger, Kirkland, Walmart or other major retailers.

“We step in and say, ‘Hey, rather than throwing the product away, give us an opportunity to sell it to our customers here at Esh’s,” Francis said. “It is a win-win situation.”

Meghan Tafoya, a longtime customer at Esh’s, said she commutes all the way from Boulder to Dacono just to buy discounted groceries and more.

“It is like Christmas every day here. You never know what you are going to find. And, I am so excited to save on things I would normally spend so much money on. It makes me happy,” Tafoya said.

Tafoya grew up near the Esh’s in Dacono but said she saves enough on her routine shopping at Dacono that the gas to get there from Boulder is offset in price. Plus, she said she gets the opportunity to spend more time with her grandma as well.

She also pointed out that products that often are more expensive for those who are gluten-free or on special diets are very affordable at Esh’s. Tafoya said she will try and buy all of her goods at Esh’s, and anything that isn’t available she will then buy from the other stores.

“With the food shortages on top of food waste, it makes sense to come here before going anywhere else,” Tafoya said.

Esh’s also sells vitamins, meats, toys and more. The Christian-owned company, and its owner, stand by their mission to prioritize people over profits, especially as Coloradans try to make ends meet.

“Folks are having a hard time,” Francis said. “This is a ministry for us, loving our neighbor as we love ourselves, taking care of people who are struggling and in need.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.