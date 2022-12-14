Man convicted in Boy Scouts sex abuse investigation sentenced

By George Castle

LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — A man who was the first person to be convicted in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York will serve two sentences of 12 to 20 years and 10 to 15 years concurrently.

Chapman previously pled guilty to one count each of first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Macomb County Circuit Court.

“Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing justice delivered for survivors of sexual assault,” said Nessel. “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that those who prey upon children will be punished. As our review of allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America continues, I encourage those with information to come forward and share their story with the Department of Attorney General.”

According to Nessel, Chapman was charged for the sexual abuse of two victims. Abuse in the first case began in 2000 when the victim was 13 or 14 years old and continued until he was 17 years old. The second case involves a family member who was around 11 years old when the sexual abuse began, going on for years.

Nessel says her department is examining thousands of claims sent from BSA national for review and that currently, a completed review of 1,900 claims has resulted in roughly 89 cases being investigated for further action.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, you can call investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

