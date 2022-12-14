Milwaukee man charged after officials seize 113 animals from makeshift pet store

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A man is now charged after animals were seized from a Milwaukee home acting as a makeshift pet store. Forty-six-year-old Larry McAdoo is facing 12 charges of mistreatment of animals and improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

Over the weekend, 113 animals were rescued, including 25 dogs, 23 birds (chickens, ducks, parakeets, pigeons, a turkey, macaw and others), four cats, one goat, four chinchillas, one ferret, eight hamsters, six rabbits, seven hedgehogs, five guinea pigs, two alligators, six lizards, 14 rats, two snakes, three tortoises, and a raccoon.

Authorities described the home as “unkept” and unsuitable for animals.

One of the dogs found in the home, a French bulldog, was too ill to be cared for and had to be euthanized.

Police also say a reptile was found dead.

The home had an overpowering smell of animal feces and urine.

According to a criminal complaint, a chicken and raccoon also had to be euthanized upon intake at MADACC.

