Police: Kenosha fire that killed father and son set intentionally; investigation underway

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Kenosha police are now investigating a fatal apartment fire as arson. The fire broke out at a building near 36th and 48th Street on Oct. 30, claiming the lives of a father and son — Antonio and A’mari Davidson.

Authorities began conducting a criminal investigation, and on Wednesday, investigators confirmed the fire was set intentionally.

Police say an active investigation is ongoing, as there are still many unanswered questions and “missing pieces of this puzzle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

