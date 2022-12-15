Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run continues plea for justice

The family of the pregnant 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run car crash continues its fight for justice more than a year after her death.

Debbie Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. She was eight weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.

Nelson's family members testified before a judge Thursday at a sentencing hearing for 21-year-old Damian Antonio Flores, who Indio Police identified as the driver. The hearing taking place at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Nelson's mother, aunt, and older brother said to the judge that Flores deserves to get the max prison sentence.

Nelson's mother, Darla Garcia, asked for Flores to get the max sentence of 11 years and only be allowed probation once 85% of the time is served.

The judge is expected to sentence Flores Thursday afternoon when the hearing will continue.

The crash happened on March 9, 2021. Police said Flores was driving a Dodge Dart that crashed into a power pole in front of the Winchell's Donuts store on Monroe Street, north of Highway 111.

Nelson suffered critical injuries. She was pronounced dead in the hospital three days later. Police said Flores ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Flores has multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death/injury. He was arrested on Dec.1, 2021, after Indio Police investigators identified him as the vehicle's driver. There was no word from police about how investigators were able to connect Flores to the crime.

"My daughter's life deserves more than this, deserves more than probation…Damian deserves to get the max sentence possible," said Garcia.