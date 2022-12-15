Fire officals: Cyanokit pilot program credited with saving woman’s life after house fire

By Fletcher Keel

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Colerain Fire and EMS says a woman was saved from a residential fire after being administered a Cyanokit treatment after inhaling toxic smoke.

According to Colerain Fire officials, the Ross Township Fire Department arrived at a house fire in the early morning hours on Friday, Dec. 12, in which additional units were called for backup.

Officials say Colerain’s Engine 102 was the second unit to arrive on the scene and began a search and rescue effort for potential victims in the home.

Authorities say an unconscious woman was found in the basement area of the home and was transferred to a city of Hamilton paramedic unit.

Officials say medics began “advanced life support” on the woman while a Colerain Battalion Chief supplied Hamilton medics one of five Cyanokits distributed to departments across Greater Cincinnati.

The Cyanokit, an indicated treatment for known or suspected cyanide poisoning, was deployed to treat the woman’s inhalation of toxic smoke.

Authorities say doctors at the Ft. Hamilton Hospital indicated that the Cyanokit was the difference in saving the woman’s life.

Officials say the woman, who has not been identified by name, has been transferred to UC Medical Center for further treatment.

Authorities did not give any further information on the fire, including what caused it or how much damage to the home was done.

