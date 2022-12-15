Judge to rule on Castillo’s detention amid Peru protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A judge in Peru is deciding whether ousted President Pedro Castillo will remain in custody while authorities build their rebellion case against him with a positive ruling expected to ignite further protests. The ruling, which would extend his detention for up to 18 months, would come a day after the South American country’s government declared a police state as it struggles to calm nationwide violent protests stemming from Castillo’s ouster last week. The virtual hearing took place even though Castillo refused to be served with a notification. Protesters are demanding Castillo’s freedom, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the immediate scheduling of general elections.

