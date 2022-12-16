Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 21, leaves 12 missing

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — A thunderous crush of soil and debris has killed 21 people, including several children, at a campground in Malaysia. Rescuers are digging through the mud in the night for another 12 feared buried in the landslide. More than 90 people were sleeping on an organic farm when the dirt tumbled from a road about 30 meters above the site and covered about 1 hectare. A fire chief said two of the dead were found locked in an embrace. Authorities told local media the landowners didn’t have a license to run a campground. Seven people were hospitalized and dozens more were rescued unharmed. It is currently the season for monsoon rains in Malaysia, though one witness said there had been no heavy rain in the area recently.

By SYAWALLUDIN ZAIN and EILEEN NG Associated Press

