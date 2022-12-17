2 children among 3 people found dead in Pittsburgh home fire
By Rebekah Riess, CNN
Two children and a young adult died in a home fire early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh, authorities say.
A woman was taken to the hospital and is reported in serious condition, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said. Another woman and eight children were safely evacuated.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for an arm cut.
The three-alarm blaze occurred just after 2 a.m., officials said.
