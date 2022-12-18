Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:14 PM

A Coachella artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child got to host an art workshop for an event called Family+

KESQ

 Hundreds of people came to the Palm Springs Art Museum to enjoy a day of hands-on art projects with local artists.

    The museum calls the event "Family Plus."

    Children and adults went to art-inspired workshops to create paper collages and vision boards.

    Vendors from across the valley had their products on display for sale.

    One of the museum's feature artists, Clara Nieblas, hosted a class teaching people how to paint a part of one of her paintings in the gallery. 

"Art isn't that accessible for so many people, especially art that's in museums, right? So I wanted to be more accessible and for folks to take a little piece of here with them home," says Clara Nieblas, a figurative painter and featured artist in the Art Museum.

   Nieblas is a figurative painter and art educator from the east valley.

    If you are interested in attending art-inspired workshop, "Family+" is every third Sunday of the month.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content