Biden to name former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as Northern Ireland envoy Monday morning

By Jake Tapper, Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent

President Joe Biden will announce Monday morning that former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III will serve as the US envoy to Northern Ireland, according to a knowledgeable source.

CNN reported last week that Kennedy would be named to the post, which was has been vacant since former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney resigned in 2021.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

