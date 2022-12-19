Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:26 PM

California officer chases retail theft suspects on horseback

By CBS13 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    FOLSOM, California (KOVR) — Mounted police officers in Folsom went after a trio who allegedly stole armfuls of clothing – and body camera video captured the whole thing.

The incident happened at the Folsom Premium Outlets last Friday. A trio of suspects were reportedly seen taking armfuls of clothing, Folsom police say.

As captured on video, an officer galloped over to the suspects while barking orders. Officers were able to arrest two of the three suspects that were wanted.

Over $10,000 worth of merchandise that had been taken from at least two stores was located, Folsom police say.

Detectives are still working on locating a third suspect. The other two suspects have been booked into jail and are facing charges of grand theft, organized retail theft, and conspiracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content