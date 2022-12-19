California officer chases retail theft suspects on horseback

By CBS13 Staff

FOLSOM, California (KOVR) — Mounted police officers in Folsom went after a trio who allegedly stole armfuls of clothing – and body camera video captured the whole thing.

The incident happened at the Folsom Premium Outlets last Friday. A trio of suspects were reportedly seen taking armfuls of clothing, Folsom police say.

As captured on video, an officer galloped over to the suspects while barking orders. Officers were able to arrest two of the three suspects that were wanted.

Over $10,000 worth of merchandise that had been taken from at least two stores was located, Folsom police say.

Detectives are still working on locating a third suspect. The other two suspects have been booked into jail and are facing charges of grand theft, organized retail theft, and conspiracy.

