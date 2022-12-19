FTX founder’s hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer

Sam Bankman-Fried was briefly back in court in the Bahamas, but the appearance was cut short after an attorney for the disgraced FTX founder said he hadn’t been consulted properly beforehand. Bankman-Fried was expected to tell Judge Shaka Servillea on Monday that he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to FTX’s collapse. Instead, Eye Witness News Bahamas is reporting that Bankman-Fried is headed back to jail after a hearing that prosecutors and the judge dubbed a waste of time. Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried a week ago at the request of the U.S. government.

