How to watch Monday’s January 6 committee meeting

Jack Forrest, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection will hold its final public meeting on Monday, when it’s expected to announce criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, has said the panel will approve its final report at the meeting, but it won’t be made public until Wednesday. Members of the committee have promised to release the report before the end of the year since Republicans are expected to dissolve the panel when they take over the House in January.

The meeting — which, unlike previous gatherings of the committee, is not a hearing with witnesses — will include a presentation and cover the names of people facing criminal and other referrals, as will as the basis for those referrals, Thompson said last week.

CNN previously reported the committee will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the DOJ, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

The panel has also weighed criminal referrals for a number of Trump’s closest allies.

But referrals made by the committee are largely symbolic and would not require federal prosecutors to bring a case in line with the panel’s recommendations. DOJ investigators are already looking at much of the conduct that the select committee has highlighted, but whether the department brings charges ultimately rests with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Aside from criminal referrals, Thompson said there could be other categories of recommendations the committee makes, such as ethics referrals to the House Ethics Committee, bar discipline referrals and campaign finance referrals.

What time is the meeting set to begin?

Monday’s meeting will take place at 1 p.m. ET.

Where will it take place?

The meeting will take place in the Cannon House Office Building.

Where can I watch it?

CNN’s special coverage of the meeting, anchored by Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett, will begin at 12 p.m. ET. It will stream live without requiring a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo from 12 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jamie Gangel, Katelyn Polantz, Tierney Sneed, Annie Grayer, Sara Murray and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.