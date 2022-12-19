JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus split soon after confirming relationship

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

It’s over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus.

The Nickelodeon alum and the TikTok star appear to still be friends, however. On Dec. 17, Avery posted to TikTok with a video of herself and Siwa on a Royal Caribbean cruise together. Siwa is holding up a game prize, saying to Cyrus, “This is my ‘Sorry for Breaking Up With You’ present.”

When one fan asked why the duo had split, Cyrus responded, “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

The two had publicly celebrated their one-month anniversary in November with a picnic on the beach. They had gone official in September with a video of them kissing on a date to Chuck E. Cheese.

“Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way,” Siwa had posted to Instagram, “happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever:).”

The two made their red carpet debut soon after at the opening of “Jagged Little Pill” in Los Angeles.

