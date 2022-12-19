No bond for man accused of killing correctional officer

By Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA (WANF) — The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning.

22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing 59-year-old Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner.

According to police, Riner apparently was arriving for work on Hi Hope Road when someone shot and killed him in the parking lot.

Police say Abdulkadir likely did not know Riner and that he was not an inmate at the facility.

Abdulkadir did not have an attorney present during his initial appearance, so a judge appointed him one.

Funeral services for Riner will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville. Burial will follow at West View Cemetery in Monticello.

