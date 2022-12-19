Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro’s home in New York City, source says

By John Miller, CNN

Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro’s home early Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

The woman did not interact with the actor who was on another floor, the source said. The suspect is known to the New York Police Department from previous arrests and is one of the top five burglars in the precinct, the source said.

She had already been arrested twice this month before Monday on various burglary charges in New York, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Officers from the 19th Precinct saw the woman walking down a street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side early Monday, trying different doors to commercial buildings before she allegedly broke in through a door of a residential building.

They followed her and arrested her on the first floor, the source said.

At around 2:45 a.m. officers arrested the 30-year-old woman inside a residence while she was attempting to remove property, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information told CNN. The property included Christmas presents and an iPad.

The basement door of the residence showed signs of forced entry, the spokesperson said. The woman was taken into custody with charges pending.

The spokesperson would not confirm who owned the home.

