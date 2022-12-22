Friday flight cancellations top 2,600, disrupting holiday travel

By Forrest Brown and Karla Cripps, CNN

Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year.

After 2,544 flight cancellations in the US on Thursday, another 2,651 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 1:45 a.m. ET, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Airports in Chicago and Denver saw the bulk of cancellations and delays on Thursday. Chicago O’Hare International Airport was logging average delays Thursday of almost three hours due to snow and ice.

Record-low temperatures were recorded Thursday in some locations in the West and South.

An arctic blast and a rapidly intensifying winter storm have come at an unfortunate time for travelers trying to join family and friends for the holidays.

Airlines have issued winter weather waivers allowing passengers to rebook at no cost within a limited time period. Find links to the airline waivers and more air travel strategies here.

Train and bus service hit, too

Amtrak has also been forced to delay or cancel passenger service for some lines in the Midwest and Northeast.

Click here for disruptions the rail service posted as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

In its notice, Amtrak said “customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.

“Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.”

Meanwhile Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus service, issued a service alert on Thursday warning customers traveling in the Midwest over the next two days may have their trips delayed or canceled altogether.

The bus company listed more than a dozen cities from West Virginia to Minnesota as among those impacted. They include:

• Charleston, West Virginia

• Chicago

• Cleveland

• Dallas

• Danville, Illinois

• Davenport, Iowa

• Denver

• Detroit

• Indianapolis

• Kansas City

• Minneapolis

• St. Louis

• Wichita, Kansas

Greyhound said riders can call 1-833-233-8507 to reschedule.

Winter weather is also impacting the services of regional intercity bus company Jefferson Lines, which operates in 14 states.

In an alert posted on its website on Thursday, the company said 26 routes have been canceled for Friday. Cities impacted by the cancellations include Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Duluth and Kansas City.

Affected travelers are advised to call 1-858-800-8898.

Top image: Travelers arrive for their flights at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on December 22, 2022. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Ross Levitt, Dave Hennen, Greg Wallace, Paul P. Murphy and Carol Alvarado contributed to this report.