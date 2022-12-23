Xi reaffirms China’s governing principle for Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to follow the “one country, two systems” governing principle for Hong Kong, saying it is the “best arrangement” to maintain the city’s prosperity and stability. The principle promises the former British colony the right to retain its own political, social and financial institutions for 50 years after returning to China’s rule in 1997. But critics say it is becoming increasingly threadbare, especially after Beijing imposed the 2020 National Security Law, which jailed or silenced many dissidents. Xi said Friday the central government fully supports the Hong Kong government’s moves to promote international cooperation and integrate into China’s national development plans.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.