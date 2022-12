School bus driver charged with DUI after driving into ditch

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus driver Cecil County is accused of driving under the influence after she crashed a bus into a ditch Thursday, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said.

Susan Small, a 60-year-old woman from Rising Sun, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving and several related charges.

Deputies responded at 3:30 p.m. to the area of Cecil Street and Market Street in Charlestown for the crash. The bus hit a guardrail and went off the right side the road into a ditch.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Deputies allegedly smelled alcohol coming from Small’s breath, and she failed a field sobriety test, officials said.

Small was released from custody to a family member after she was charged, officials said.

