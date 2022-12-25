Chicago Weekend Shootings: 7 wounded during Christmas weekend

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — At least seven people are wounded in shootings across the city over the Christmas weekend. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 55.

In the first shooting of the holiday weekend, a 55-year-old man was struck in the hand by gunfire Saturday evening in the 7900 block of South Colfax Avenue.

Police said the victim was near the street around 5:48 p.m. when he was shot.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Less than a half hour later, a 48-year-old man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue around 6:01 p.m.

The victim was inside a residence at the time of the shooting, police said.

He was also transported to U of C Hospital initially reported in good condition.

Later that evening, an officer opened fire at three suspects after witnessing a shooting in Englewood.

Police say around 7:08 p.m., officers were driving in a marked vehicle, in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street, when they saw the suspects exit a Toyota Corolla, one of which produced a handgun and fired shots into a Nissan Rogue SUV.

A 54-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were struck by gunfire, police said.

One officer discharged his weapon in the direction of the suspects who managed to get away.

Both victims from the Nissan suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.

A weapon was recovered on the scene. The vehicle driven by the suspects was recovered later unoccupied.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is investigating. The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 10:42 p.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of West 95th Place, a 32-year-old man was inside a residence and engaged in an argument with a known man who produced a firearm and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim was struck once on the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, in the 4000 block of East 134th Street, a 29-year-old man was outside when he was shot in the foot. The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident. At 12:17 a.m. Sunday, in the 900 block of West 115th Street, a 30-year-old man was traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The victim was struck once on the torso and was transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition. The victim related to officers that the suspect was traveling in a vehicle during the incident. This is a developing story.

