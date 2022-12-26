4 injured after crash on SR-86 near Oasis; SIG Alert issued as all lanes are blocked

A SIG Alert has been issued on State Route 86 near Oasis due to a crash between a semitruck and a vehicle.

The crash happened on State Route 86 at 85th Avenue at around 2:00 PM.

Cal Fire confirmed four people were injured; two people suffered serious injuries, one suffered moderate injuries, and another sustained minor injuries.

Two people were trapped inside a vehicle when first responders arrived to the scene, Cal Fire confirmed.

As of 2:45 p.m., CHP reported that northbound and southbound lanes were blocked. The SIG Alert is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Cal Fire requested two airships for victims.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.