4 injured after crash on SR-86 near Oasis; SIG Alert issued as all lanes are blocked

A SIG Alert has been issued on State Route 86 near Oasis due to a crash between a semitruck and a vehicle.

The crash happened on State Route 86 at 85th Avenue at around 2:00 PM.

Cal Fire confirmed four people were injured; two people suffered serious injuries, one suffered moderate injuries, and another sustained minor injuries.

Two people were trapped inside a vehicle when first responders arrived to the scene, Cal Fire confirmed.

As of 2:45 p.m., CHP reported that northbound and southbound lanes were blocked. The SIG Alert is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Cal Fire requested two airships for victims.

