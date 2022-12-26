Man who escaped custody three times arrested

By KHBS Digital Staff

LE FLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KHBS) — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks.

Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested in Oklahoma over the weekend and the Le Flore County Sheriff’s Office had Call in custody.

