WW II vet overwhelmed with response to Christmas wish

By WLKY Digital Team

CRESTWOOD, Kentucky (WLKY) — A local World War II veteran is overwhelmed by the response to his Christmas wish.

Word got out that 105-year-old Horace Harrod, Sr. wanted to receive some Christmas cards.

This week, he began receiving hundreds of them from people all over the country.

Eighty years ago, the Crestwood native fought in World War II, helping win the battle on Normandy Beach on the way to liberating Paris.

He and his family say after all these years, it’s great to be remembered like this.

“People are busy today, and it’s amazing they can take the time to sit down and pen a card to someone perhaps that they don’t even know, It restores your faith,” said Horace Harrod, Jr., son.

Cards have come in from as far as Phoenix and Albuquerque.

Even though Christmas has come, It’s not too late to send Horace a card.

