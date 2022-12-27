N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility

N Indian Canyon has been closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to low visibility, the city announced.

The Whitewater Wash is located just off the I-10 exit.

There is no word as to when the road could reopen.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued starting late Tuesday and continuing into early Wednesday. Spotty showers have tried to develop around parts of the Southland, but the main event begins overnight.

Showers started moving into the Coachella Valley at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Showers beginning to move into the western Coachella Valley. Join me on @KESQ on FOX11 to see the latest! — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) December 28, 2022

