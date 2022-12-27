Skip to Content
The local impact of Southwest Airlines cancellations

Southwest Airlines cancellations have continued to affect travel across the U.S. The cancellations were prompted by severe winter weather, according to the airline. 

Southwest Airlines  announced the cancellation of nearly 70% outgoing flights, with many departing flights marked as "unavailable" until December 31. 

According the FlightAware, the airline cancellations have hit close to home with a total of 25 cancellations and 47 delays  out of Palm Springs International Airport. 

Many travelers have noted that they were not properly notified of their canceled or delayed flights , leaving many with no choice but to find alternative routes to make it back home after the holidays. 

News Channel 3 is in the process of speaking with travelers at the Palm Springs International Airport about their traveling experiences with the airline. 

Stay with News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more on the local impacts of Southwest Airlines cancellations. 

Tatum Larsen

