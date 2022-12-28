Ukrainian tycoon arrested in French ski resort in bank probe

PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker suspected of embezzling more than $100 million has been arrested at a luxury ski resort in the French Alps. Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations says French police arrested Kostiantyn Zhevago in a hotel in Courchevel on Tuesday based on an international warrant. Zhevago was the principal beneficiary of Ukraine’s now-defunct Finance & Credit Bank and the former chief executive of mining company Ferrexpo. He served in the Ukrainian parliament from 1998 to 2019. The Chambery prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrest, and said he would appear in court Wednesday or Thursday for the first stage in the extradition request process.

