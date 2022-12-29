Critics expect chaos under Illinois bail ban despite ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Critics of a law that takes effect Sunday to eliminate cash bail in Illinois criminal courts fear that a judge’s ruling that the plan is unconstitutional will create a chaotic system of pretrial release unless urgent action is taken. House Republicans on Thursday urged Democrats who approved the plan nearly two years ago to halt the so-called Pretrial Fairness Act, part of an expansive criminal justice overhaul, or push for a speedy appeal schedule after Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington overturned the law. Proponents of the law point out that the judge did not issue an injunction, so the law may take effect as planned. They intend to appeal the local judge’s ruling.

