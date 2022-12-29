Southern California sheriff’s deputy shot

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot on Thursday, authorities said.

Few details were available, including the Riverside County deputy’s condition.

The sheriff’s department posted on Twitter around 2:45 p.m. that the agency was investigating a shooting in Jurupa Valley and asked people to stay away from the area.

Minutes later, the agency posted that a deputy had been shot and Sheriff Chad Bianco would hold a press conference later in the afternoon.

The Riverside County Fire Department referred media inquiries to the sheriff’s department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city of Jurupa Valley contracts with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for its policing services.

Jurupa Valley is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.