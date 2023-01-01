Macao eases COVID rules but tourism, casinos yet to rebound

MACAO (AP) — Gambling haven Macao’s relaxation of border restrictions after China rolled back its “zero-COVID” strategy is widely expected to boost its tourism-driven economy. The gaming hub on China’s south coast near Hong Kong has endured some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls for nearly three years. Now, China’s worst wave of infections so far is keeping away the hoards of high rollers who usually fill its casinos. From Dec. 23-27, the city only saw a daily average of 8,300 arrivals, according to police data. That’s just 68% of November’s level. Many shops remain shuttered, but businesses are hoping Lunar New Year holidays in late January will bring better luck.

