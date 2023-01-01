Snowmobiler killed in large avalanche in southern Montana

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — A snowmobiler from Washington died after he was buried in a large avalanche in southern Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says two snowmobilers were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City on New Year’s Eve when one of them triggered the slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet. The buried rider was wearing an airbag backpack, but it wasn’t deployed. Both riders had shovels and probes, but neither was wearing an avalanche beacon. Another group of snowmobilers helped search for the missing rider and found his body about an hour after the slide happened.

