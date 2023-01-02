Amador County deputies fired four less-than-lethal shotgun rounds to get bow and arrow-wielding suspect to comply

By CHRISTOPHER BAKER

Click here for updates on this story

PIONEER, California (KOVR) — The Amador County Sheriff’s Office fired four less-than-lethal shotgun rounds at the van that a hatchet, bow and arrow, and rifle-wielding suspect who rebuffed their several attempts to take him into custody and barricaded himself in a van.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Jan 1, at around 12:39 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person walking up Circle View Drive armed with a bow and arrow and a hatchet, saying they were going to execute someone.

While more units were responding to the incident, the initial responding units contacted dispatch again to say that the suspect was now armed with a rifle or maybe an air rifle.

When more deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Angel Anthony Chong, initially complied with instructions to drop the weapons. But when deputies told him to come toward them, he picked up his weapons and ran into his home.

Before fleeing, Chong told the deputies that he had set booby traps in the area and that law enforcement should leave.

A short time later, Chong returned with the bow and arrow and barricaded himself inside a white van, refusing to comply with orders.

Deputies say during a 51-minute standoff, Chong was given verbal orders to come out of the van, but he refused.

After deputies requested a shelter-in-place order for every home within a four-mile radius, deputies fired four less-than-lethal shotgun rounds into the rear driver-side window to clear the tinted glass.

Chong eventually complied with the commands and was arrested and charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.