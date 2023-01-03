EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China are moving closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis. Beijing vehemently rejects travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose and which could well be expanded over the coming days. An EU offer of help that includes vaccine donations was also as good as slapped down Tuesday. Instead, Beijing insisted the situation was “under control” and that it had medical provisions “in adequate supply.”