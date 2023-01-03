FDA finalizes rule allowing mail-order abortion pills

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have finalized a rule change that allows women seeking abortion pills to get them through the mail. The update Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration replaces a long-standing requirement that the medicine be picked up in person. The Biden administration previously implemented the change last year. Tuesday’s FDA action formally updates the drug’s labeling to allow prescribing via telemedicine by medical professionals. Women can then receive the pills through the mail. Still, the FDA rule change’s impact has been blunted by numerous state laws limiting access to the pills.

