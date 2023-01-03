Jose Larin-Garcia’s defense argues to dismiss the case

The trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in 2019, resumed on Tuesday where the defense argued, "the investigation is a big mess."

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan pointed out to the judge and prosecutors that there is no weapon, or gunshot residue linking Larin-Garcia to actually committing the crime.

Dolan said to News Channel 3, the investigation is a mess and it's a problem. "Proof is required to convict someone of murder, and you have to prove it, and there is no substantial evidence," Dolan explained.

Jurors were not present as the defense presented the motion arguments and testimony.

The motions being presented to the judge today include a defense motion for dismissal, acquittal, and reconsideration.

If the dismissal motion is denied, the jury will then hear from defense witnesses.

The prosecution rested its case in December before the court went into holiday recess.

