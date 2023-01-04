Denver officer indicted on 2 felony charges in July shootout

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer who fired at an armed man in a crowd and has been accused of accidentally shooting five bystanders has since been indicted on assault and other charges. Denver’s district attorney announced the grand jury’s decision on Wednesday in the case involving Officer Brandon Ramos. No lawyer was yet listed in court records as representing him. Two other officers were standing in front of the suspect and fired at him after he allegedly pulled out a gun from his pocket. They won’t be prosecuted though because jurors concluded that their actions were legally justified.

