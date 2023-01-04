Over $400,000 worth of artwork stolen from delivery truck parked at Boulder hotel

By CBS Colorado Staff

BOULDER, Colorado (KCNC) — Investigators are working to track down art thieves and several pieces of high-end artwork that were passing through Colorado last month.

On Dec. 14, five paintings by five different artists valued at more than $400,000 were stolen from the delivery truck they were stored when the art couriers were in for a night’s stay at a Boulder hotel.

According to the Boulder Police Department’s blog post, the company was in transit to deliver the five pieces of artwork across the country when they spent the night at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road.

It was discovered the next morning the padlock on the truck had been cut and the pieces of artwork and some tools had been stolen.

Anyone with any information can call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906; reference case 22-12364.

