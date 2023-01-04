Storm preparation ahead of the 34th annual Palm Springs Film Festival

The First Alert Weather team has been tracking an incoming storm system that will bring rain to the Coachella Valley. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday ahead of the storm.

The incoming storm is expected to coincide with preparations for the 34th annual Palm Springs Film Festival.

Though rain is on the way, which could lead to potential travel issues for Palm Springs residents and visitors, the red carpet is still being rolled out for the star-studded event.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with event organizers and Palm Springs city representatives about storm preparation efforts.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more details. You can livestream our newscasts here.