Twin bombings targeting Somalia’s military kill at least 10

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say two suicide car bombers killed at least 10 people early Wednesday when they targeted a military facility in a region at the heart of the government’s offensive against al-Shabab extremists. The attack occurred in the Mahaas district of Hiran region after the dawn prayer. One resident told The Associated Press he rescued several people wounded in the attack, including soldiers and journalists who were embedded with the soldiers. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. The al-Qaida-linked group of thousands of fighters has controlled parts of central and southern Somalia for years. The government has vowed to defeat it this year.

