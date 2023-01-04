Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:46 AM

Vitalant raffling off Super Bowl tickets for blood donors

By CBS Chicago Team

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — This month is National Blood Donor Month, with donors of all types needed now, because this is the lowest blood donation period of the year.

To get more people to donate, through Jan. 20 blood services provider Vitalant is entering donors into a raffle to win tickets to the Super Bowl. Learn more at vitalant.org/biggame.

Vitalant is hosting several blood drives this week. You can find a blood drive near you, and schedule an appointment at vitalant.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content