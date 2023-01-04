Winners of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway enjoy first holidays in new home as 2023 ticket sales open on Jan. 10

As News Channel 3 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kick off the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, we're checking in with the winners of last year's house giveaway.

News Channel 3's Angela Chen is catching up with Jose and Mary Gonzalez, who have now moved in to their new St. Jude dream home in Desert Hot Springs. See them recount the moment they found out they won and how they spent the holidays in their new "forever" home tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.