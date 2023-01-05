13-year-old boy missing in Indio

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy last seen in Indio.

Adam Soto, 13, has been missing since Thursday. Police said he was not at the parent pick-up at Desert Ridge Academy.

Soto is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 5’3", 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, a blue collared DRA shirt, light blue jeans, and black/white Nike shoes.

If you have seen Soto or know of his current whereabouts, please contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4051.