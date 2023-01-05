‘Gut-wrenching’: Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle as he was returning home from the governor’s inauguration ball. The other driver also died. Quentin Williams was a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q” and considered a rising political star. State police say the crash happened early Thursday morning on Route 9 in Cromwell, only hours after he was sworn in to a third term. He was just named co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee. His death came as a huge shock to state officials, who expressed sadness and grief Thursday. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The other driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman.

By SUSAN HAIGH and DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

